Celebrating Paryushan: A time for purification

Paryushan – the monarch of all Jain festivals is fast approaching, and although we witness Jains across the world devotedly practising Jain rituals, penance and scriptural studies during this festival; it is a delight to see a plethora of youth come together and celebrate a festival that dates back around 2500 years, with utmost meaning, festivity and willingness.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has beautifully explained the essence of the festival - “As Pari means ‘all sides’ and ushan means ‘staying closer’, these 8 auspicious days are the devotee’s opportunity to get closer to the Self in all ways; it could be through spiritual discourses, devotional songs, penance or even chanting - the sole aim is inner purification.”

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has been zealously celebrating Paryushan every year, drawing together seekers of all ages and backgrounds, for life-transforming discourses by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai. Pujya Gurudevshri fondly known as the ‘Leader of the Youth’ simplifies spiritual philosophies and practices, relevant to the contemporary times, making it a transforming tool for the young and old alike. This is what draws hundreds of young people across the world from UK, the USA, Hong Kong, UAE, Australia, Singapore etc. for the Paryushan Celebrations.

On August 26, a special theatrical performance titled, ‘The Glory Of Paryushan’, will decode the history and meaningfulness of this festival. On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on August 30, a magnificent musical dance-drama, ‘Lord Mahavira’s Message In The Modern Era’ has been specially orchestrated to sing the glory of the pillars of Jainism as shown by Lord Mahavir, and portray how relevant and practical they stand today.

This year the magnificent ‘Paryushan Mahaparva’ celebrations will be held between August 26 to September 2 at The Dome @ NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli.

For registration visit: www.srmd.org/paryushan

For more details call: 09820066593 or 9920304047.