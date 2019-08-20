Abhinav Gautam is truly a star in the making. Here's why!

Abhinav Gautam is an award-winning Indian model and film actor, having won awards at pageants such as the first runner-up at the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest and the Best Asian Model at the Best Model of The World pageant, Istanbul, Turkey.

Abhinav Gautam was born in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) in a zamindar family. His father Naresh Chandra Tyagi is a landlord and his mother Mridula Tyagi is a homemaker. His mother belongs to the Royal Family of Ratangarh Riyasat (district Bijnor) in Uttar Pradesh. Abhinav Gautam has completed his schooling at Government Inter College (GIC) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Abhinav Gautam followed his formal education with an acting course at Imago Acting School with Barry John and a dance course with Shiamak Davar. Abhinav Gautam has a brother Abhishek Tyagi, a software engineer settled in the United States of America.

As a child, Abhinav Gautam was quite enthusiastic about being a cricketer. “During my student years, I was an avid cricketer. Somehow, in my teens, I did not pursue the same due to lack of direction. My second love had always been modelling and acting. I had grown up seeing the ramp walks of Milind Soman and Arjun Rampal on TV and had aspired to do the same. Amitabh Bachchan, whose acting I used to watch since childhood, captivated me and I knew that modelling and the Indian film industry is where my destination lay. A chance form filling of Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel contest and I won the first runner-up title in 2001. From then on, there was no looking back.”

Abhinav Gautam is known for short films such as Matchstick, Post Heist and The Bribe. Abhinav is also seen in TVCs, Music Videos, TV series, Print ads, Magazines & Ramp shows.

Here is looking forward to much more from this hunk with a flex appeal.