Social and digital media expert Maikel ace the digital media market in India

Maikel who is 31 has reached the moons with his sensation digital strategies and extraordinary content.

Maikel in his college-going days became a digital daft with such unique and creative content that one couldn't skip making him a digital catch.

Being a master of digital communications for various media companies in India.

Maikel also was a director I’d social media at final technology news and event companies.

Maikel also was allocated for creating and implementing social media strategies for a global audience of over 10 million readers and 5 million social followers.

Maikel frequently appears on different TV programs in India as a social media industry commentators.