Dr. Brajesh Yadav gets candid about his Journey

Today, we have unfortunately become a world where everything is about money, mistrust, deceiving others, getting in wrong businesses etc. But, someone has shown us hope. Even when many of them are on the wrong path to become successful, a person has shown us today what it is to be a good human being first. What it is to be a man with love in his heart & compassion in his work.

We are talking about Dr Brajesh Yadav, who has many feathers on his hat. He is not only a Doctor but also an Entrepreneur, Producer in the film industry, Trader, Liasoner, Tech-savvy & most importantly, a Social worker.

Ever imagined what all goes into the mind of a person who is donning so many hats, who knows there are many responsibilities that he must fulfil so that he is successful in doing something for the society as a whole for their betterment.

Well, Dr Brajesh's mere thought of making the society a better place to live in & thinking only about the welfare of people goes to show what an incredible human Dr Brajesh is. He teaches us that humanity has no language. That anybody & everybody must first become a good human being & must always think of other's welfare to become successful in their own lives eventually.

Let us know a bit of his background now.

Dr Brajesh Yadav comes from a small village called Etah from Uttar Pradesh. He did his primary education from Bhadki (Uttar Pradesh) & completed his secondary school from Etah.He got his degree from Agra & for higher studies got shifted to Pune. After completing his education, he started his IT business by opening his software company & named it Techno Thoughts IT services. Today his company is spread across so many cities in India as well as other countries. In India, it is spread across Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gurugram etc. And, also it is making a name in countries like Dubai, Malaysia, America, etc.

This man at a very young age has done so much of social work for the society that it is hard to believe in today's world. Also, he credits this attitude of his to his parents. His parents were equally a part of societal welfare. They used to work a lot for their village & their people & Dr Brajesh has been following their footsteps ever since.He is the one who has made electricity available in many villages. He is the one who did not take any dowry in his wedding whereas taking or giving dowry is commonplace in remote areas of India. He is also working towards providing jobs in all the villages. He has won many accolades and many universities have honoured with Doctrate for his contributions for the welfare of people.

Dr Brajesh Yadav is doing so much for the society in his own way. He is doing great work not only with his IT business but also in the healthcare industry for the betterment of the needy. He also aspires to join politics soon so that he reaches more & more people & can work towards their betterment. What a good cause & what a good man. Truly humanity at it's best.

There is so much to learn from people like Dr Brajesh Yadav. That, no matter what position you are at no matter how far you can help a needy, important is to go ahead & help people around you in whatever way you can & have compassion for them & the attitude of doing something for their betterment.