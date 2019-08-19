Clinton Misquitta – The Arrive Digital Entrepreneur and Influencer

Clinton Misquitta is a successful digital entrepreneur and Influencer who owns a media company called ‘Kwt Today’.

He founded Kwt Today also called ‘Know What’s Trending Today’ in 2014 and is running it successful ever since.

Know What’s Trending Today (Kwt Today) uses a multi-platform model for reporting news and views on trending topics from the Middle East and around the world.

The truth about online business is that it’s not as easy as all the marketing online makes it seem.

The most important part about online business is being able to target the right audience. Once you know your target audience you can then leverage your influence to become an authority figure.

Digital marketing is becoming extremely important in today’s generation. Clinton believes that Kuwait still doesn’t know the power of digital marketing and the future for it in Kuwait has tremendous growth and opportunity.

Clinton Misquitta’s experience in digital marketing is going to take him far since he knows how to grow business through digital marketing skill. He is a name you need to be on the lookout for Digital Marketing Growth.