Politician Lokesh Chahar believes in working for the betterment of the society

Lokesh Chahar is a well-known politician and social activist He is a firm believer that it is incumbent on the country’s youth to disrupt the status quo. He believes that whatever route once chooses to work, the end goal must always be the betterment of the society.

Lokesh played a key role in 2014 during PM Narendra Modi's election campaign. He successfully organised an army of over 10,000 volunteers in Jodhpur as part of Mission 272+ campaign, organised tens of bike rallies across the state, and supervised the work of Mission 272+ volunteers in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Rajsamand.

He was part of a select club of 40 volunteers – across the country during the campaign. They were invited to meet Mr. Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on January 9, 2014. In the final stages of the campaign, he personally went to Varanasi – the constituency chosen by Mr. Modi – and contributed to the Campaign Management Support Team of CAG in Before working for the BJP campaign, Lokesh had participated in the 'Sadbhavna mission’. It was organised by PM Narendra Modi

Lokesh Chahar is appreciated for his phenomenal work and contribution in the world of Indian politics. For the infectious enthusiasm and ingenuous ideas deployed by him during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he has been felicitated several times. In 2015, PM Narendra Modi himself acknowledged his remarkable contribution at the 7 RCR in July 2015, wherein the Prime Minister himself acknowledged his immense contribution.

Lokesh also work for the betterment of the society through his NGO called Aarambh Youth Foundation which started in 2015. It gave the youngsters an effective platform to exhibit their skills and accomplishments. He also has the distinction of being the youngest ever member of Art of Living’s District Development Committee (DDC).