Music goes far beyond sound waves, says NYC DJ Eric Nyxx

Music is a great escape from the mundanities of everyday life. But for some people, music is more than just that. While most people spend their whole lives questioning what their real purpose is, some others find their calling early. In the case of Eric Akopyan a.k.a DJ Eric Nyxx, music has always been the answer.

Born in Brooklyn in 1994, Eric was always inclined towards music. His parents introduced him to artists like ATB, Tiesto, Carl Cox and Paul van Dyk at a young age. He was also greatly influenced by rappers like Eminem and 50 Cent. Eric fell in love with Electronic Dance Music and knew at a young age that he wanted to venture into music for a career. Eric attended a media junior high school where he studied the fundamentals of music production and through his high school he produced his own music and took to DJing live at some of the most happening night clubs in New York.

Nyxx is the name of the goddess of night in Greek mythology, which became Eric’s moniker. Through his company—Nyxx Hospitality—Eric threw dozens of parties and ran night clubs across New York. Deep house, afro house, trap techno house, hip hop, and house music are some genres Eric delves in. 2018 has proved to be a big year for DJ Eric Nyxx after he released his EDM Banger More To Life. Speaking about what Eric thinks is most important when it comes to producing music, he said, “I think that a good music producing session is all about the vibes. There has to be great synergy and an overall good mood. I’ve always believed that music goes far beyond sound waves—more than the quality of the equipment; it is the mood and ambiance that helps a musician create music that touches lives.”

Not only does he DJ live and produce music, but DJ Eric Nyxx is also an entrepreneur who has his own real estate investment company. He also recently founded XX CBD—a company with a full line of natural CBD products including gummies, vapes, cosmetics, and tinctures. “CBD has drastically changed my life for the better. It has helped me reach my goals and live a happy and positive life. I have partnered with scientists and hemp farmers to bring the best quality CBD to consumers to enhance their lives with XX CBD,” said Eric.

When asked what music means to him, Eric said, “Music is very important to me. I need music to fuel myself with positive thoughts. Music inspires me, motives me, and even helps me work out every day in the gym. I’ve always loved music, so becoming a DJ and music producer came naturally to me.” With the release of his first single last year, the world got a glimpse of what he’s capable of. Now, DJ Eric Nyxx has promised to release more new music this year to mesmerize audiences with a musical experience like never before.