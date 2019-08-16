Actress Soniya Singh is all set to make a splash in Bollywood

Beauty lies in enhancing what you have and letting yourself shine through! There is someone who has made it big and is working her way through to success with her talent and charm. The on-screen fame Soniya Singh, one among the current young and fresh faces in the Industry who has been seen already on-screen. By profession she is an Actor, Model and is a part of theatres too. A passionate and a skilled dancer who has learned dance forms like belly dance, Salsa and now focusing onto the classical form Kathak.

She is regular with her Gymnastics which keeps her all fit and fine.

She has always shown her incredible skills in all her performances. She is lively and full of enthusiasm and is always best in what she does and this altogether has reportedly bagged her a plum role in B-Town debut as well and she will be associated with a well-known Production house.

‌She has already marked her footprints in Hollywood and also ventured in the South Indian film Industry. Soniya has been a part of lot of social causes. She is one with a happy heart and thinks a lot for the society. She believes in empowerment and for that the most important factor is Child Education. She feels that every child should be nurtured and educated well so that they can take a stand for themselves. She wants everyone to encourage this thought so as to get each and every child educated.

‌Soniya Singh believes whatever she has achieved is all because of her education as it has helped her taking decision by being a confident off and on screen. She has completed her Master's and now into Acting and Modelling. She is ambitious, dedicated and a charming girl who stole hearts of many fans through her beauty.