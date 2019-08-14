Aspiring actor Anupriya Parmar's ambitious journey to stardom & success

Initially, when Anupriya Parmar came to Mumbai, she came with dreams and high hopes to fulfil them.

As someone who has moved from another city, it was very difficult for Anupriya to start here as she didn't know exactly where to go and how to find the right opportunities to get good work.

As for Anupriya, work didn't come easily to her, she has worked really hard and given many auditions. But her undying faith in god has led her to succeed. She has done some really good roles on TV.

Anupriya Parmar auditioned for TV shows. She always went for the auditions thinking she's going to get this role, that's how she stayed positive. Did some good character in Daily soaps and episodic. To name a few:

Star plus - Jana Na Dil Se Dur

Zee tv - Qubool Hai

Sab tv - Krishna Kahnaiya

Sony tv - Mere Sai

Anupriya loves dancing and also loves watching movies of all genres. And her Instagram feed is full of short videos of her dancing and swinging to music. She has a large & active fan base on social media.

Though living away from her family hasn't been easy for Anupriya, she has learnt to be on her own and has worked hard with dedication all of which has paid off.

Anupriya believes that one should stay positive and work hard on themselves. Anyone can achieve anything; for that you have to just believe in yourself.

Recently, Anupriya's first Bollywood debut film 'Penalty' released 19th July 2019. In the movie she's playing the role of a college student named Komal.

Anupriya Parmar still has a long way to go in the industry but she's determined to work passionately and achieve her goals!