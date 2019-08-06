20 years young Connor Blakley and Nitesh Devpal to link-up and uplift young Bollywood talents

Indian entrepreneur Nitesh Devpal will be collaborating with U.S based entrepreneur Connor Blakley to manage young Bollywood talents and well-known worldwide Bollywood celebs. Nitesh Devpal is also known for managing the biggest Indian entertainment platform “Cine Talkers”.

Talking about the framework, Connor Stated, “Nitesh and I were friends from the very beginning and I always wanted to do something new, therefore being an young entrepreneur I was planning to enter in the Indian entertainment business and now with help of Nitesh Devpal I can easily get connected with many well-known influencer and celebrities from which it will be easy for me to run the business in Bollywood entertainment industry. My main goal is to manage young talents and help them to rise and sign the talented people like Models, Singers, and Rappers into my label. But that’s not it, I will also be producing for them and now let’s see the outcome.”

Super excited about the project, Nitesh said, "It is amazing to work with such talented and successful entrepreneur. I can’t wait to welcome him in our Bollywood entertainment industry and uplift young Bollywood talents.” With this exclusive partnership, Connor will become the youngest entrepreneur from United States to enter the Bollywood industry.

This collaboration will draw subscriptions, views and audiences to the content and platform through an accelerate program on entertainment-thereby, engaging the fans and followers of Indian celebrities,” said Nitesh Devpal.