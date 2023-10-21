 14-year-old Shreya Devarajan To Make Her Solo Manch Pravesh 'arangetram' as an accomplished Bharatnatyam dancer
Disciple of Guru Geetha Venkateswar, Shreya started learning Bharatnatyam at the age of four, when she performed baby Krishna alongside her mother, as part of a dance drama

Fourteen-year-old Shreya Devarajan will be taking the center stage this Sunday with her 'arangetram' or ascent to the stage' performance, a milestone in the life of any dancer. The event will be held at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Auditorium in Shivaji Park. Ranging between fast and medium rhythm, Shreya's eight-piece solo intense performance – Pushpanjali, Ganesha Pancharatnam, Srinivasa, Devi Varnan, Shiva Padam, Hey Govinda, Thillana, and Thiruppavai, each for about ten minutes — will reflect the spiritual connection between a devotee and deity.

Disciple of Guru Geetha Venkateswar, Shreya started learning Bharatnatyam at the age of four, when she performed baby Krishna alongside her mother, as part of a dance drama. Since then, Shreya has evolved into an avid learner and passionate performer of the classical dance form.

Before her official solo performance as a Bharatnatyam dancer, Shreya has performed in several dance festivals including Kalaghoda Dance Festival, Iskon and Rasika Ranjani Sabha. She has also performed in many cities across India.

Apart from her love for Bharatnatyam, the eighth-grade student enjoys other art forms including the piano, which she is learning from the Trinity College, London. She is also training Carnatic and Hindustani classical vocals.

