Zee-Invesco dispute: Bombay HC allows appeal by Invesco against Zee

In a partial setback for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE), the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund against the Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) – the largest shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zee) – against a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee's MD and CEO Punit Goenka.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav quashed and set aside a single bench order of October 2021. “The appeal is allowed. The single bench order is quashed and set aside. We have held that the requisition notice (sent by Invesco to Zee) are neither illegal nor incapable of being set aside,” the court said in its order.

On a request from ZEE’s counsel Aspi Chenoy, the court has directed to maintain status quo for three weeks.

The bench added that it has quashed all the observations made by the single bench in its order.

Invesco and OFI Global had sent a requisition to the company on September 11 to call for an EGM for removal of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and two other non-independent and non-executive directors from the company’s board. It also sought the induction of six new independent directors.

As the media company failed to respond, Invesco approached the NCLT seeking that ZEE be directed to call an EGM as per their requisition. NCLT had asked Zee to consider the requisition in accordance with law.

Pending this, the ZEE approached the single bench of the HC seeking to declare the requisition as illegal.

On October 26, 2021, single judge - justice Gautam Patel - in an interim order granted an injunction against holding of the EGM.

Invesco then filed an appeal against the interim injunction order on the ground that the high court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter and that it ought to have been heard and decided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:27 PM IST