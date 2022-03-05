You can’t curtail discussion in academic world: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that a document circulated by historian Audrey Truschke against historian Vikram Sampath does not prima facie contain any defamatory content, reports Bar and Bench. Single-judge Justice Amit Bansal also said that the court cannot stop discussions in academic world and that Sampath cannot file applications every week to injunct Truschke.

“I don’t find anything defamatory in this letter, if she (Truschke)is posting itthere is nothing wrong in that...You can’t curtail the subject of discussion in academic world. if the academicians feel or have a view that you have plagiarised something, then you can’t seek injunction against thousand people,” the court remarked.

However, the court issued notice in the matter.

The bench was hearing an application by Sampath alleging Truschke circulated a document claiming to have signatures of many personalities supporting her in relation to her allegations of plagiarismagainst Sampath. Sampath had moved the court stating that many of those whose signatures were on that document had come forward to state that they have never signed such a document.

“There are people who have said that they did not sign this letter.This includes Ramchandra Guha. Then there is Pratap BhanuMehta who also said he never signed it,” Sampath’s counsel said. The court however, maintained that there seemed to be nothing defamatory in the letter

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:49 AM IST