Yellow Notice issued to trace Mushtaq Nadiadwala's kids, CBI informs Bombay HC | File Photo

The CBI informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that a Yellow Notice has been issued to trace minor children of Bollywood film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala, who allegedly have been taken by his Pakistani wife to the neighbouring country.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a petition by the producer seeking a direction to the government to facilitate the safe return of his two children – nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter – from Pakistan.

Matter to be heard in June now

Earlier, the HC had asked Interpol how it could assist in tracing the producer’s children. To this, a letter written by Deputy Inspector General of Police, International Police Cooperation, CBI, was submitted before the HC which stated that Interpol is a part of the CBI and acts as an interface between various law enforcement agencies in India with its counterpart of other countries for mutual cooperation to combat crime and trace fugitives.

The CBI had suggested that in Nadiadwala’s case, Yellow Notice can be issued which is published to trace missing persons including minors or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves, can be processed subject to availability of certain information with regards to the children.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier submitted a status report explaining that it has sought information from their counterpart in Pakistan and have even sent reminders, but have not received any response.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing in June.