Will hold meeting to review Covid restrictions: Maharashtra govt tells Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it would be holding a meeting to review the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in keeping with directives from the Central government.

The Central government had issued a letter on Tuesday saying considering the "overall improvement" in thr Covid 19 situation, it has been decided that there "may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act".

However, it has been clarified that advisories on Covid containment measurements, including the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue.

Government counsel S U Kamdar told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik that pursuant to this letter, the state executive committee would hold a meeting and take further decision.

The HC is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by an individual, Firoz Mithiborwala, challenging the state government's decision to permit only the fully vaccinated people to use the public transport.

Apart from taking note of Kamdar's submission, the Court remarked the Supreme Court has reserved its orders on a plea of similar nature.

"We have read reports that the Supreme Court has reserved order on the vaccination issue. Let us wait for the order," said CJ.

Taking on record the letter of Central government, HC noted: "We have also taken on record the letter of Ministry of Family Health and Welfare (mohfw) which states that DM Act need not be invoked anymore for Covid-19 containment measures."

The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on April 5.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:00 PM IST