Will hold hands on employee eviction process: Air India to Bombay HC

Air India informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they would not initiate any action against its employees to whom they have served eviction notice till July 27.

AI’s statement came after the court asked the airline whether it would “hold its hands” for a day or whether the “court needs to pass an order” (staying the eviction) till the hearing on Wednesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik, was hearing three petitions filed by the employees’ unions -- the Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) and All India Service Engineers Association (AISEA) -- challenging the eviction notices issued to them asking them to vacate their official quarters at Kalina in suburban Mumbai.

The last date for eviction for a batch of employees is July 27.

Considering the hearing in the petitions is not completed, the court asked AI counsel whether “they would hold their hands or should the court pass the order”. To this counsel for the AI said that would not initiate any eviction proceedings.

On Monday, the AI informed the HC that it will take steps in accordance with law under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act against its employees to whom it has issued eviction notices to vacate their official quarters at Kalina.

Following this the HC had asked the counsels for the employees to take instructions from them on whether they wanted to pursue the petition in the high court or take appropriate steps at a later stage. “There is no question of vacating premises immediately. There will have to be some notice (as per the Public Premises Act),” CJ Datta had said.

On Tuesday, counsels for the employees – Ashok Shetty and Mihir Desai – said that the employees would like to pursue the matter before the HC.

Action under the Public Premises Act can be initiated only against unauthorised occupants of any tenements. However, the employees have “legal occupation” of the staff quarters which was given to them under a leave and license agreement. The employees have legal rights over the quarters till they retire, die or are removed from service.

The HC has kept the matter for further hearing on July 27.

