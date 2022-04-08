Will hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on medical grounds and not merit: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has asked former home minister Anil Deshmukh's advocate to give details of his medical emergency and kept his bail plea for hearing after two weeks.

The court remarked that it will hear the bail on medical grounds and not on merit.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:19 PM IST