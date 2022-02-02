'When would manual scavenging be stopped by all civic bodies?': Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to clarify by when would manual scavenging be stopped by all the civic bodies across the state. It has ordered the civic body of Malshiras to file its response to a plea seeking compassionate job.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Virendrasingh Bisht was hearing a plea filed by one Nita Waghmare seeking compassionate job in place of her father-in-law, a Safai Karmachari, who died while scavenging manually in 2013.

The bench was informed that the municipal council of Malshiras was dragging its feet over Nita's plea and had even written to the Urban Development Department (UDD) to provide guidance over the issue of providing compassionate jobs for Safai Karmacharis.

Nita cited an RTI response that she received from the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) which stated that there is a government policy for providing jobs for the Scheduled Caste community people for the posts of sweeper or Safai Karmacharis.

On Wednesday, the bench was told that the scavenging goes on manually till date.

At this, CJ Datta said, "We want to know by when would this manual scavenging stop? Why aren't all the municipal corporations across the state stopping this?"

"Let us know on the next date as to by when will the municipal bodies switch to mechanical scavenging," the chief justice added.

The bench, accordingly ordered the Malshiras Council to file its response within three weeks. It kept the matter for hearing final arguments after four weeks.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:54 PM IST