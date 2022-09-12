What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked what was the public interest in releasing an accused from jail and dismissed a public interest petition seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to release prisoners who are languishing in jails despite securing bail due to inability to pay the surety amount.

The PIL, filed by one Archana Rupwate, had also sought directions to magistrates and police stations to comply with provisions of Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which lays down a notice shall be issued first to a person named as accused in a case and he or she shall be arrested only when required.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav wondered how the issues raised in the petition were in public interest and asked if releasing persons accused of crime and criminals back into the society was in public interest.