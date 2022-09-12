e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalWhat’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

The PIL, filed by one Archana Rupwate, had also sought directions to magistrates and police stations to comply with provisions of Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked what was the public interest in releasing an accused from jail and dismissed a public interest petition seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to release prisoners who are languishing in jails despite securing bail due to inability to pay the surety amount.

The PIL, filed by one Archana Rupwate, had also sought directions to magistrates and police stations to comply with provisions of Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which lays down a notice shall be issued first to a person named as accused in a case and he or she shall be arrested only when required.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav wondered how the issues raised in the petition were in public interest and asked if releasing persons accused of crime and criminals back into the society was in public interest.

Read Also
Victoria's Secret opens first full assortment store in Mumbai; check details inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

Elgar case: Taloja jail denies allegations of Vernon Gonsalves’ poor treatment, says 'he refused...

Elgar case: Taloja jail denies allegations of Vernon Gonsalves’ poor treatment, says 'he refused...

Delhi HC stays proceedings against JMM Chief Shibu Soren before Lokpal in disproportionate assets...

Delhi HC stays proceedings against JMM Chief Shibu Soren before Lokpal in disproportionate assets...

Bombay HC asks Centre to act on film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala's children, allegedly taken to...

Bombay HC asks Centre to act on film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala's children, allegedly taken to...

Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court says Hindu side's plea for worship maintainable; next hearing...

Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court says Hindu side's plea for worship maintainable; next hearing...