West Bengal: Justice Gangopadhyay ‘unhappy’ with CBI, says 'maybe SIT could have done a better job'

Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday expressed his ‘unhappiness’ over the way CBI is probing different cases ordered to them.

According to Gangopadhyay, he had given first CBI probe order in November last year and then over the last few months he has given several CBI probe orders in the alleged untoward incidents in the state.

“I ordered the first CBI investigation in November 2021. Nothing happened. They have not been able to recover any material yet. I am very disappointed. Maybe SIT could have done a better job,” Gangopadhyay was heard stating.

It can be noted that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee last month had raised questions over the judiciary for giving probe to central agencies in almost every matter.

TMC affiliated lawyers were also seen agitating inside Calcutta High Court premises urging to ‘boycott’ the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

TMC, however, on Tuesday claimed that those who were ‘excited’ over the CBI probe on different cases should now understand the ‘functioning’ of the central agencies.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the CBI is an ‘independent’ body and has its own way of functioning and also that CBI will do its job in the probe ordered to them.