West Bengal: Calcutta HC orders govt to continue SIT probe into student activist Anis Khan's death

Salem Khan had moved the high court seeking the investigation into the death of his son, who fell from the third floor of his residence at Amta in Howrah leading to his death during police presence there, be transferred to an agency other than the state police

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Students of Aliah University shout slogans during a protest march over Anish Khan murder case, in Kolkata, on Feb. 22, 2022 | PTI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that a special investigation team constituted by the West Bengal government in the death of student leader Anis Khan will continue its probe in the case, refusing a prayer by his father for handing over the inquiry to an independent agency.

Holding that there is no need for handing over the probe to any other agency, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the SIT will continue investigation in the case.

A home guard and a civic volunteer, who had allegedly gone to the second floor of Khan's house at Amta in Howrah district looking for him, were arrested by the SIT and charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

article-image
