Discharged my duties as chief justice in whatever way possible: Outgoing CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana retired on Friday, a day before his 65th birthday, with an apology for not tackling certain issues plaguing the judicial system.

At the farewell organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association on Thursday, Ramana said, “I must admit that the issues of listing and posting matters are something I did not pay much attention to. I am sorry. We are busy with many things,” the CJI said from his ceremonial bench. He also confessed that he was able to conduct only “50 days of full hearing” during his almost 16-month tenure.

He said change was impossible because of inherent resistance from the Bar and without the cooperation of all stakeholders. “The only way of reforming the system is by deploying new technology and artificial intelligence to find lasting solutions,” he said, hoping that he stood up to the expectation which everyone expected from him.

According to SC Observer, 39 per cent of Ramana's judgments were in criminal matters, while the rest were distributed among property matters (7%) and those related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (7%). Critics have pointed out that despite his exhortations outside court, his performance in court has been less than satisfactory.

“I discharged my duties as chief justice in whatever way possible. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges. Thanks to the support given by my brother and sister judges in the Supreme Court and Collegium, we successfully appointed almost 224 judges in high courts,” he said at the ceremony where the Bar came out in full strength to bid him goodbye.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave broke down and said: “You upheld the rights… you upheld the Constitution… you maintained a system of checks and balances. You performed your duty with a spine, you have been a citizens’ judge.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said Ramana maintained the balance of the judicial ship in turbulent times. “You called the government to answer. We will remember you for a very long time,” he said.

“In the past year, the collegium led by CJI NV Ramana has relentlessly gone through the recommendations for appointment. This is the biggest contribution of the CJI looking at the number of judges appointed,” his successor UU Lalit said.

A first-generation lawyer, Ramana hails from a village in Andhra Pradesh and rose through the ranks to reach the highest echelons of the judiciary. Starting out as an activist, he worked as a journalist for two years with a regional Telugu paper before donning the lawyer’s robes in 1983. He was appointed as a high court judge in June 2000 and was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014.