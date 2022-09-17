Waqf Board corruption case: CBI court grants 4-day custody to ACB for questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Photo: Twitter Image

A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Saturday granted 4-day custody to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator from Okhla was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday.

Khan's arrest has added trouble to Arvind Kejriwal's party as another minister Satyendar Jain is already behind the bars over the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a veiled jibe at the ruling BJP while reacting to the arrest of Amanatullah Khan and said, “It looks like they are suffering a lot in Gujarat.”

"First, they arrested (Delhi health minister) Satyendar Jain. They are not able to present any evidence despite the court repeatedly asking for it. Then, Manish's residence was raided, nothing was found there. Now, Amanatullah has been arrested. More MLAs will now be arrested," the AAP national convenor said in his tweet.

Reacting to Khan's arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of continuing with its "Operation Lotus" to "break" AAP leaders away from the party.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested Khan's close aide Hamid Ali following recovery of Rs 12 lakh in cash, one unlicensed weapon and some cartridges from his residence during a raid conducted by the ACB on Friday.

While one of the three FIRs was registered against Ali (54), a resident of Jamia Nagar, the second FIR was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, under the Arms Act after a country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises as well.

