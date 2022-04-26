Violence during Ram Navami: Supreme Court junks plea seeking setting up of judicial commission

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a judicial inquiry commission, headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), to inquire into the clashes in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara and B.R. Gavai said: "What sort of relief? You want an inquiry under the former CJI? Find out if someone is free. What kind of petition is this?"

The bench said: "Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court... dismissed".

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, petitioner-in-person, submitted that two similar matters are already pending and it was filed in the beginning itself but it could not be numbered.

Tiwari emphasized that the situation is alarming and added that there are allegations that a one-sided investigation is being carried out.

He urged the top court to set up the judicial inquiry commission to inquire into religious clashes.

The PIL also sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The plea said: "The present situation prevailing at various places of the country due to the political and community tensions orchestrated by unregulated powers of the society with no action from the government pertaining to prevention of such incident along with the discriminatory bull dozer justice action of various state government requires the immediate attention of court."

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday last as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST