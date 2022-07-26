e-Paper Get App

Uttarakhand HC grants short-term bail to man who murdered wife and chopped up her body

A division bench of the high court comprising senior Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Alok Kumar Verma granted bail to Rajesh Gulati on Monday for 45 days on health grounds

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
Uttarakhand High Court | YouTube screengrab

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted short term bail to a man, who is serving life sentence for killing his wife and chopping her body into 72 pieces in 2010.

A division bench of the high court comprising senior Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Alok Kumar Verma granted bail to Rajesh Gulati on Monday for 45 days on health grounds.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for September 15.The short term bail application was filed by Gulati claiming that he needs to undergo a surgery.

Gulati had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anupama on October 17, 2010.

The murder came to light on December 12, 2010 when Anupama's brother came to Dehradun from Delhi looking for his sister.

