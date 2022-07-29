Thane: Woman gets one year of rigorous imprisonment for running brothel

Representative Image | File

Thane: A special court in Thane district of Maharashtra sentenced a 40-year-old woman to one year of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly running a sex racket.

Special court judge M M Patil hearing cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, passed the order on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict - Naushad Jishan Shaikh.

The judge in her order observed that the prosecution has proved the charges under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the accused.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the woman ran a sex racket from her premises in Kashimira in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, the local police had raided the premises in March 2015 and rescued three females aged between 15 and 21, the court was told.

The court then convicted the accused and pronounced the sentence.