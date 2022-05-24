Thane: Former MLA Narendra Mehta, wife file pre-arrest bail plea in DA case

Thane: Former Mira Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta and his wife have approached a Thane court for pre-arrest bail after the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau last week filed a disproportionate assets case.

As per the complaint filed by the Thane unit of the ACB at Navghar police station, Mehta's assets are at least Rs 8.25 crore more than his known sources of income when he was corporator and MLA between January 2006 and August 2015.

The ACB complaint has named Mehta's wife Suman as an alleged abettor.

In the pre-arrest bail application, in which the Mehta couple has claimed they have good standing in the area and are also into social work, came up before the Special Judge (ACB) RR Kakani on Monday.

Judge Kakani, after hearing the applicant, sought the replies of the police and ACB on the pre-arrest bail application and fixed the next date of hearing on May 30.

The Mehta couple's application states they have been falsely implicated in the case, and that the probe agency made no attempt to record their statement or verify their income tax returns (ITR).

The court did not not pass any order on the couple's prayer for interim protection, said District Government Pleader Sanjay Londe who appeared for the prosecution.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:23 PM IST