Thane court gives life imprisonment to woman for killing elderly aunt for not preparing breakfast

Thane: The Thane district court on Friday ordered a lifetime imprisonment to a 43-year-old Swapna Sudhir Kulkarni for killing her 75-year-old aunt Shobha Ganesh Kulkarni in a fit of rage for not preparing breakfast for her.

Additional Prosecutor Sandhya Harishchandra Mhatre informed the court that the accused and the victim used to live in the same flat at Rabodi in Thane. On the night of October 6, 2018, the accused was angry with the victim for not preparing breakfast for her. The accused pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim to death and also wiped out the bloodstains on the floor and wall of the flat and later washed her own blood-stained clothes in the washing machine in a bid to destroy the evidence.

District and sessions judge R V Tamhanekar found Swapna Kulkarni (43) guilty of killing her aunt Shobha Kulkarni (75) and sentenced her to life imprisonment and also one-year rigorous imprisonment for the destruction of evidence and both the sentences will run concurrently. A fine of Rs 11,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:14 PM IST