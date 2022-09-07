e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalThane: Court convicts man to time already spent in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

Thane: Court convicts man to time already spent in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

The judge convicted the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: A Thane court has convicted a man for harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to imprisonment for the time he has already spent in jail during the investigation into the case and trial.

The 24-year-old accused has been in jail for two years, seven months and 10 days.

In her order pronounced on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge V V Virkar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the accused, in default of which he will have to suffer simple imprisonment of 10 days.

Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that in July 2018, the accused made advances towards the victim, who was then 12 years old and resided in his neighbourhood in Wagle Estate of Thane city in Maharashtra.

The accused used to follow her and try to talk to her.

The girl's family subsequently lodged a complaint, based on which police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The judge convicted the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court said the accused "to suffer imprisonment to the extent of imprisonment already undergone by him during investigation, inquiry and trial."

Read Also
Thane: Man kills mother, tries to pass it off as suicide
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court convicts man to time already spent in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

Thane: Court convicts man to time already spent in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Section 6A of Citizenship Act on November 1

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Section 6A of Citizenship Act on November 1

Consider better pension for those retired prematurely: Bombay HC to Goa government

Consider better pension for those retired prematurely: Bombay HC to Goa government

For smoking on plane, Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against influencer Bobby Kataria

For smoking on plane, Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against influencer Bobby Kataria

Bengaluru floods: Karnataka HC orders BBMP to set up residents' grievance cell in all wards

Bengaluru floods: Karnataka HC orders BBMP to set up residents' grievance cell in all wards