Terror funding case: Court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment under THESE offences

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Manvender Vashist

A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case, to life imprisonment. The sentence was announced by special NIA Judge Praveen Singh.

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him.

The judge has sentenced Malik under various offences, check here:

Sec 120 b IPC 10 years, 10k fine. 10 k fine

121A 10 years 10k

13 UAPA 5 years, 15UAPA 10 years

17UAPA life imprisonment fine 10lakh

18UAPA 10 years 10k fine

20UAPA 10 years 10k fine

38, 39 UAPA 5 years 5k fine

UAPA stands for Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, IPC stands for Indian Penal Code

According to the order, all the sentences will run concurrently.

NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

