Home / Legal / Tamil Nadu: Man gets death penalty for beheading minor Dalit girl

Tamil Nadu: Man gets death penalty for beheading minor Dalit girl

According to prosecution, Dinesh Kumar barged into the house of the 14-year old girl victim with a sickle and beheaded her on the night of October 22, 2018 in Attur near here for rejecting his advances

PTI | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Salem (TN): A court here on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to a 26-year-old man for beheading a minor Dalit girl for allegedly spurning his sexual advances, four years ago in this district.

Delivering the judgement, POCSO court Judge Muruganandam found Dinesh Kumar guilty and awarded the death sentence.

According to prosecution, Kumar barged into the house of the 14-year old girl victim with a sickle and beheaded her on the night of October 22, 2018 in Attur near here for rejecting his advances.

Dinesh, a tractor driver, also attacked the girl's mother, a flower vendor.

He was arrested the following day and booked under the POCSO Act.

The accused is married and has a three-year old child.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:11 PM IST