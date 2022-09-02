Supreme Court will endeavour to dispose of as many cases as possible: CJI U U Lalit | ANI

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Friday said that the Supreme Court will endeavour to dispose of as many cases as possible and he will strive his best to live up to the expectations of the people.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Bar Council of India, the CJI said the top court has been listing cases for hearing in far more numbers and it has disposed of 1,293 miscellaneous matters and 106 regular hearing matters in the last four days.

He said a total of 440 transfer petitions were disposed of in the last four days.

"I would sincerely strive and do my best to live up to those expectations and to be worthy of standing before you after three months and getting more flowers from what I got today," Justice Lalit said.

On the warm welcome given to him, the CJI, in a lighter vein, said he would need a truck to carry the flowers and bouquets home.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present on the occasion. Delivering the welcome address, BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the appointment of Justice Lalit as 49th CJI is a matter of great pride for all lawyers across the country.

"He has also ensured transparency in the listing of the matters so that lawyers do not face difficulty. Listing of cases was a big problem for Supreme Court lawyers. Today when cases are filed, they are listed for hearing the next day. This is the norm by CJI UU Lalit. He heard 200 mentioning cases yesterday. I was there in the court," he said.

Mishra said the quality of work is important and not the length of tenure.

He also informed that on Saturday BCI will hold a joint meeting with all the state bar associations and pass a resolution on increasing the retirement age of judges.

