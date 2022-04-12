Supreme Court stays conviction of Congress leader Hardik Patel

The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Congress leader Hardik Patel until the appeals are decided, in rioting and arson during the Patidar quota stir, saying that concerned High Court should have stayed the conviction, reported news agency ANI.

A Bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Vikram Nath also said that it was a fit case for the Gujarat High Court to have stayed Patel's conviction.

The top court, therefore, proceeded to grant relief to Patel.

"Having heard Senior Counsel Maninder Singh and having regard to the facts and circumstances, we are of the view that this is the fit case for high court to have stayed the conviction. The conviction is, hereby, stayed until the appeals are decided accordingly," the Court directed.

The case pertains to a 2015 FIR registered by the Ahmedabad Department of Crime Branch (DCB) police station against Hardik following the Patidar agitation across the state.

While granting him bail in January 2020, an Ahmedabad trial court had imposed a condition that directed him to seek the court’s permission before leaving the state. Later, Patel challenged the condition before the Gujarat High Court. However, a single-judge bench had dismissed the plea and upheld the bail condition.

Hardik then moved the SC challenging the HC order. Setting aside the lower court order, a two-judge division bench of the SC noted that the condition imposed by the trial court is “highly onerous and disproportionate.”

In June, an Ahmedabad sessions court had relaxed the imposition of the condition for a year until June 23, 2022.

