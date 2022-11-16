e-Paper Get App
Supreme Court stays Bombay HC observation on stray dog feeding issue in Nagpur

Supreme Court directs Nagpur Municipal Corporation to identify feeding spots.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court's observation that people who feed street dogs must adopt them.

The Court also directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to ensure and take steps for the general public to feed the stray dogs at appropriate locations demarcated by them.

Till the locations are identified, it will be open to the Municipal authorities to deal with any nuisance caused by the street dogs in accordance with the law.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari stayed the following observation in the High Court's order.

