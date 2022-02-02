Supreme Court reiterates names of recommendation of 2 judicial officers as Bombay HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre to appoint of two judicial officers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium, which also comprised senior most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations on February 1 and reiterated names of -- U S Joshi Phalke and Mr B P Deshpande -- as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The decisions were taken by the Collegium at a meeting held on February 1, 2022 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday.

Their names were first recommended at a meeting held on September 29, 2021.

The SC Collegium statements reads:

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 1st February, 2022 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of the following two Judicial Officers as Judges in the Bombay High Court:

1. Smt. U.S. Joshi-Phalke, and

2. Shri B.P. Deshpande

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:06 PM IST