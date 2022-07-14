e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court junks plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation

The plea was filed by activist Himanshu Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

