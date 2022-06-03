e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected the PIL with costs, and said the construction activity being undertaken is necessary in larger public interest

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Shri Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha | Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the famed Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli rejected the PIL with costs, and said the construction activity being undertaken is necessary in larger public interest.

The top court said Public Interest Litigation (PIL) other than being in public interest is detrimental to public interest.

The apex court said there has been a mushrooming growth in PILs in the recent past.

It deprecated the practice of filing frivolous PILs and said it is an abuse of law.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ardhendu Kumar Das and others alleging illegal excavation and construction work by the Odisha government at the temple.

According to the petition, state agencies have been working in gross violation of Section 20A of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The plea alleged that the Odisha government is carrying out unauthorised construction work. This poses a serious threat to the structure of the ancient temple, it had submitted.

Read Also
Puri: ASI warns Odisha govt of possible threat to Jagannath Temple due to ongoing heritage corridor...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalSupreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading

Goa: Pre-dawn gunfire stuns Mapusa, three arrested

Goa: Pre-dawn gunfire stuns Mapusa, three arrested

Champawat bypolls: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains CM, winning with over 54,000 votes

Champawat bypolls: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains CM, winning with over 54,000 votes