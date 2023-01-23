Supreme Court dismisses plea against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in 2018 case

e-Paper Get App
According to the petitioner, Adityanath had on November 23, 2018, in an election speech in Alwar hurt his religious sentiments.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath | File Photo
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction for registering of a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar in 2018.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter.

"Such litigations are only for page 1 (of newspapers). Dismissed," the bench said.

The petitioner had moved the top court against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his plea and imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on him.

The petition was filed by Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district.

Adityanath hurt religious sentiments during election speech

Before moving to the apex court, the petitioner had filed a complaint against the speech before the district court of Mau, which was rejected.

He had then filed a revision petition before a higher court, which too was dismissed on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

