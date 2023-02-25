Supreme Court concerned over 4.71 lakh pending domestic violence cases

Pixabay

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to convene a meeting of the principal secretaries of all states on implementation of the protection of women from the domestic violence act, noting that more than 4.71 lakh cases of such violence were pending in the country as on July 2022.

A Bench of Justice S R Bhat and Dipankar Datta on Friday said the overall picture of appointment of the protection officers under the Act was "dismal". One officer for each district would be grossly inadequate as each one of them will be required to handle nearly 500-600 cases.

It was hearing a plea for adequate infrastructure across the country to provide effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them. The meeting of the states suggested by it should preferably within three weeks, it said.

'Mission Shakti'

It also directed a status on implementation of "Mission Shakti," an integrated women empoering programme. It asked the Centre to provide material indicating how the "Mission Shakti" would act as an umbrella scheme for implementing the Act.

The Bench has posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks. The Court had directed the NALSA in April last year to apprise the number of cases initiated and pending under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Earlier in February last year, the Apex Court had sought an affidavit from the Centre giving details, including the collection of the relevant state-wise litigation under the Act, concerning the complaints made, the number of courts and the relative number of the protection officers.

Adequate infrastructure required

The top court is seized of a plea filed by an organisation, "We The Women of India," seeking adequate infrastructure under the Act for providing effective legal aid to women abused in the matrimonial homes and creating the shelter home for them after lodging complaints against their husbands and in-laws.

"As per the National Crimes Records Bureau report for the year 2019, out of 4.05 lakh reported cases under cromes against women, over 30% were domestic violence cases.