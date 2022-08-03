Supreme Court collegium holds meeting, no agreement on new judges yet | PTI

Supreme Court collegium convened a meeting on Tuesday, August 2 to discuss the appointment of three judges in the Supreme Court and the appointment or transfer of high court judges.

Reportedly, the collegium comprising of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer couldn't reach on consensus.

According to a report in the NDTV, the meeting went on for 75 minutes unlike usual 10-15 minute yet they couldn't come to a consensus. The report stated that the collegium will convene today as well.

The meeting took place at a time when there's a delay from Law Ministry seeking incumbent CJI Ramana's recommendation of Justice Lalit's name as the next Chief Justice of India.

Usually, the ministry writes this letter a month before the Chief Justice retires, who then sends the recommendation.

CJI Ramana will retire on August 26 and Justice Lalit will take oath on August 27. His tenure will be of only 74 days.

As CJI, he will also head collegium comprising Justices Chandrachud, Kaul, S Abdul Nazeer and Indira Banerjee.