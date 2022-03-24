Supreme Court allows Centre to probe fake ex-gratia claims on death of kin due to COVID

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it would allow to the Central Government to probe fake ex-gratia claims on the death of kin due to COVID-19. The top court added that the Centre could verify 5% of claims in 4 states, which had a wide difference between number of claims and recorded deaths.

The states in question were Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala.

In addition, the Court set a 60-day deadline for claims about deaths that occurred up to March 28, 2022, and a deadline of 90 days for all future claims. The ex-gratia compensation was set at Rs. 50,000.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had indicated that it may allow the Centre to make a random check of overall claims processed by the States for ex-gratia payments to the families of Covid-19 victims.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna also said the top court may grant 60 days' time for filing claims for the persons who have already died and in case of future deaths, such claims can be made within 90 days' time.

The court also said the Centre's suggestion for fixing four weeks' time to make claims was "too low".



The top court had earlier said that its directions for payment of compensation to the family members of the persons, who died due to COVID-19, are very clear and there was no requirement at all of constituting the scrutiny committee to award compensation.

It had said it was very much made clear that even in a case where, in the death certificate, the cause is not shown as death due to COVID-19 but if found that deceased was declared positive for coronavirus and has died within 30 days, automatically his or her family members are entitled to the compensation without any further conditions.

So far, over 5.1 lakh people in the country have died due to COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:03 PM IST