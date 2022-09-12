Supreme Court adjourns hearing of over 200 PILs against Citizenship Amendment Act for September 19

Representative Image | PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for September 19 on a batch of petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was to hear at least 220 petitions challenging the CAA.

The pleas against the CAA first came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on December 18, 2019. It was last heard on June 15, 2021.

CAA was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, after which it met with protests all across the country. The CAA came into effect on January 10, 2020.

A Kerala-based political party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Assam Advocates Association, and law students are several among others who had filed the plea before the top court challenging the Act.

In 2020, the Kerala government also filed a suit in the apex court becoming the first state to challenge the CAA.

