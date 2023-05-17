Supreme Court adjourns hate speech cases to August

SC on hate speech: 'The moment politics & religion are separated & politicians stop using religion in politics..' | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned a batch of petitions seeking action against hate speech in some parts of the country, to second week of August.

It also adjourned a contempt petition filed in the context of alleged incidents of hate speech from Maharashtra. A Bench of Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice Aravind Kumar ordered that petitioner may file rejoinder affidavit.

'Petitioner from Delhi disputing some event in Maharashtra'

At the outset, Advocate Nizam Pasha for the PUCL pointed out certain discrepancies in the FIRs that the state of Maharashtra claimed to have registered for hate speeches. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded by saying, "You file a rejoinder. How do I respond to your oral assertions? The petitioner staying in Delhi is disputing something orally about some event in Maharashtra". He added that whatever document needs to be supplied will be supplied.

When the Senior Counsel for PUCL started submitting that hate speeches are continuing, the SG said, "These last days, we shouldn't be troubling your lordships", referring to the impending summer vacations. "File FIRs or go to Magistrate. This is not a Magistrate's Court", the SG added.

Justice Joseph then said that the cases of hate speech have "toned down" compared to earlier.

Cases of hate speech going down

"They were selectively bringing before your lordships. Neither it has increased, nor it has decreased," Tushar Mehta responded. "Dont be selective. That is all that I am saying," the SG said when he asked to let the petitioners argue. When the Senior Counsel for PUCL pointed out incident of alleged hate speech from Maharashtra, pointing out that PUCL was being selective, the SG said, "Other states are peaceful, there are no hate speeches."

When the petitioner contended that no action has allegedly been taken against perpetrators, the SG said, "No notice issued. Let them go to Magistrate. There is a system of law in place".

He also said, "This is not a court of Magistrate. There is a law in place if there is violation of law, there is a system in place". "These are selective litigations", the SG said opposing any earlier posting.

The Court then adjourned the matter to August. Justice KM Joseph will retire on June 16 this year and so the matter will go before a new bench to be set up by the Chief Justice of India.