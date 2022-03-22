Subramanian Swamy summoned by court in defamation suit filed by BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

A special MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a summons to parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy in a defamation case filed by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.

According to India Today report, Tajinder Bagga had moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking criminal defamation action against Swamy for a tweet in which the BJP MP alleged that Bagga “had been jailed many times for petty crimes” before he joined the saffron party.

The court, after considering the tweet in question, as well as witness statements, ruled in favour of Bagga's claim.

“This court is of the considered view that in the present case there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against respondent. In view of allegations made in complaint, testimonies and material brought on record by them this court is prima facie satisfied that there are sufficient grounds for summoning of respondent as accused qua offence punishable u/s 500 IPC," the court has held.

For the unversed, Bagga had on December 25 had filed a defamation case against senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP.

Swamy had tweeted that Bagga had been jailed several times for petty crimes. "Journalists from Delhi told me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga was jailed several times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg police station. True? Nadda should know," added Swamy.

Hitting back, Bagga said, "Heard you are James Bond ke Chacha. Instead of tweeting Call Mandir Marg SHO, take details and Expose me. Giving you 48 Hours, uske baad meri turn. your time starts now (sic)." Bagga later sent a legal notice to Swamy and said he would file civil and criminal defamation cases if the latter did not apologise.

In the legal notice, Bagga asked Swamy to furnish details like serial numbers of FIRs registered against him in Delhi, all DD numbers of complaints registered or lodged against him, all dates when he was allegedly arrested and jailed, and articles, newspapers cutting and names of journalists who had reported about the alleged arrest of Bagga in newspapers.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:08 PM IST