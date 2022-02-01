Students' protest: Vikas Phatak alias Hindustani Bhau sent to police custody by court till February 4

Vikas Phatak alias Hindustani Bhau has been sent to police custody by the court till February 4.

Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', was arrested by Dharavi Police in connection with students' protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th and 12th, in view of COVID-19.

"After the protest, he had been staying in a luxurious hotel and was detained from the hotel," said a police officer.

The Dharavi police have registered a case under sections 353, 332, 427, 109, 114, 143, 145, 146, 149, 188, 269, 270 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the disaster management act, 2005.

'Hindustani Bhau', had uploaded a video of him on Instagram allegedly instigating students.

DCP Pranay Ashok has appealed to students to not get instigated by any social media influencers and follow the COVID-19 rules and restrictions. "Or else strict action would be taken against them," he added.

The arrest of Hindustani Bhau is going viral on social media where his fans and friends have started sharing pictures and videos with songs to support him.

