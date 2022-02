Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias ‘Hindustani bhau’ was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra and he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

He was arrested on February 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 and 12 to protest against offline board exams.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:29 PM IST