SSR drugs case accused permitted to go to UK for further studies

Mumbai: A 23-year-old accused in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been permitted by a special court to go to the UK for a year for his further studies in a university there from September onwards.

Abdel Parihar said in his plea before the court that he is an Architect having completed his course from Rizvi Education Society’s College of Architecture and is a registered professional. He further said that he had applied for a course titled MSc. Project Management (Construction) FT at Nottingham, Trent University in the UK and has received an offer letter from the university.

Parihar had sought that his passport be released for the purpose as he intends to pursue education at the university. His advocate had argued that the right to travel abroad and the right to practise any profession are the rights recognized by the Constitution of India. He also told the court that Parihar undertakes to attend the Court as and when summoned.

Special Judge VV Patil under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act said in his order that on perusal of documents, it is clear that the applicant intends to join the university for education purposes as claimed by him. The court said further that the applicant is a young man of 23 years, having degree of an Architect. He intends to accept the offer of University for his further study, it noted. In such circumstances, the court said, this application is liable to be allowed with certain conditions.

Another accused Ankush Arneja, a co-accused of Parihar was permitted by another court to travel to the USA for over a one-month period for educational purposes.