SSC Recruitment Scam: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee moves SC challenging Calcutta HC verdict

Kolkata: Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was quizzed by the CBI on Wednesday over the alleged teacher recruitment scam in Group D and SSC, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

According to a close aide of Chatterjee, the hearing in the apex court is likely to be held on Friday.

Meanwhile, earlier this day, Chatterjee had moved the division bench of Calcutta High Court but the division bench of Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta refused to take cognizance of the plea and finally it went to the division bench of Subrata Talukdar.

The hearing of the division bench is also scheduled on Friday.

After over three and a half hours of quizzing by CBI, Chatterjee left CBI office at Nizam Palace late evening on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court had instructed Chatterjee to visit CBI by 6 pm in connection to the alleged irregularities in the School Service Commission (SSC) and Group D recruitment in the state.

According to CBI sources, the statement of Chatterjee has been recorded and will be matched with the statements of members of the Advisory committee of SSC.

“Necessity of forming the committee, functioning of the committee, meetings and whereabouts of the committee was asked. How recruitment was done in SSC was also asked. The statements are likely to be produced to the High Court,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also said that the former education minister was interrogated at two intervals.

Members of the SSC advisory committee including SP Sinha, PK Banerjee were also interrogated by CBI after the High Court’s verdict.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:30 PM IST