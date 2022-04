A Special court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to temporarily return the passports of Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj Bhujbal and nephew Sameer Bhujbal so that they can secure visas to travel abroad.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:53 AM IST