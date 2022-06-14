Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi, to produce him tomorrow in Mansa court

Lawrence Bishnoi | Facebook

Punjab Police on Tuesday got the transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The gangster will be produced tomorrow before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court.

Punjab Police had filed two applications in Patiala House Court for the arrest of Bishnoi and regarding his transit remand (or physical custody).

Though he was allowed to be arrested, orders on transit remand were yet to be pronounced, as per his counsel, advocate Vishal Chopra.

"The court has granted transit remand with conditions - Punjab Police will get his medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind, he'll be handcuffed and shackled, and he'll be taken in bullet proof vehicle," Vishal Chopra said.

Furthermore, complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done, Chopra added.

On Friday, the gangster was sent to four more days police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police's Special Cell submitted before the court that they need four days' custody of the gangster in the present case, which is in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's arms supply to Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. pic.twitter.com/mx2eI1QY5k — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

On interrogation, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan.

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Sidhu Moosewala -- one gang being headed by Ranjeet, a resident of Faridkot, another by Vijay, a resident of the Haryana-Rajasthan border area, and one more by Raka.

Bishnoi came to headlines soon after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, allegedly on behalf of his gang, took place on May 29.

(with agency inputs)